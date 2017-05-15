BRIEF-PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for about $1.3 bln
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion
May 15 Largo Resources Ltd
* Largo Reports highlights of its Q1 2017 financial and operating results
* Largo Resources Ltd - qtrly revenues $29.4 million versus $10 million
* Largo Resources Ltd - qtrly basic loss per share $0.02
* Largo Resources Ltd - sees FY average annual production 9,361 tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion
TOKYO, June 19 Japanese stocks hit two-week highs on Monday, as the dollar's steady performance against the yen fuelled buying of futures, while Nomura Real Estate dived after saying Japan Post was no longer considering buying a stake in the property company.
June 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 46 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.8 percent ahead of the cash market open.