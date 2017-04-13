UPDATE 1-U.S. shipping terminal evacuated after 'dirty bomb' threat
June 15 Authorities evacuated a terminal at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina to investigate a "potential threat" in a container ship, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
April 12 Largo Resources Ltd
* Largo provides operational update and announces new term loan
* Sees monthly production of up to 840 tonnes per month starting as early as May 2017, up 5%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
June 15 Authorities evacuated a terminal at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina to investigate a "potential threat" in a container ship, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
June 15 Britain's Majestic Wine Plc said on Thursday its underlying full-year revenue rose 11.4 percent as sales expanded by more than a quarter at its U.S.-focused Naked Wines unit, despite a failed e-mail campaign earlier this year.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: