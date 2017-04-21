UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 21 Larry Jewelry International Co Ltd :
* Luk Kee Yan Kelvin then executive director, was arrested by independent commission against corruption of hong kong on 19 april 2017
* Board considers that arrest of Luk By Icac is not related to group, it has no material adverse impact to group
* Considers arrest of luk by icac is not related to group and says business and operations of group will remain normal
* Luk arrested related to his "alleged personal involvement in transaction of one of clients of Roma Group"
* Refers to resignation of Luk Kee Yan Kelvin as an executive director of company with effect from 20 april 2017 Source text : (bit.ly/2pYRRgz) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources