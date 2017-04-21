April 21 Larry Jewelry International Co Ltd :

* Luk Kee Yan Kelvin then executive director, was arrested by independent commission against corruption of hong kong on 19 april 2017

* Board considers that arrest of Luk By Icac is not related to group, it has no material adverse impact to group

* Luk arrested related to his "alleged personal involvement in transaction of one of clients of Roma Group"

* Refers to resignation of Luk Kee Yan Kelvin as an executive director of company with effect from 20 april 2017 Source text : (bit.ly/2pYRRgz) Further company coverage: