March 29 Las Vegas Sands Corp

* Las Vegas Sands Corp - Units entered into a fourth amendment to existing credit agreement dated as of December 19, 2013

* Las Vegas Sands Corp - Under agreement, term loan lenders will provide refinancing term loans in an aggregate amount of $2.18 billion - SEC Filing

* Las Vegas Sands Corp - Amendment agreement extends maturity date of term loans from December 19, 2020 to March 29, 2024 Source text: [bit.ly/2nwI4OM] Further company coverage: