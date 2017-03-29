BRIEF-Texas-New Mexico Power Co enters bond purchase agreement
* Texas-New Mexico Power Co - on June 14, co entered bond purchase agreement; terms provide co to issue bonds on or about August 25, 2017
March 29 Las Vegas Sands Corp
* Las Vegas Sands Corp - Units entered into a fourth amendment to existing credit agreement dated as of December 19, 2013
* Las Vegas Sands Corp - Under agreement, term loan lenders will provide refinancing term loans in an aggregate amount of $2.18 billion - SEC Filing
* Las Vegas Sands Corp - Amendment agreement extends maturity date of term loans from December 19, 2020 to March 29, 2024 Source text: [bit.ly/2nwI4OM] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
* Owens corning - on june 8, 2017, owens corning entered into a term loan agreement by co, units - sec filing