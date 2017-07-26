FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 hours ago
BRIEF-Las Vegas Sands Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.73
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
UK commissions EU migration impact study
UK commissions EU migration impact study
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 26, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 9 hours ago

BRIEF-Las Vegas Sands Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Las Vegas Sands Corp:

* Las Vegas Sands reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.73

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.69

* Q2 revenue $3.14 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Las vegas sands corp - qtrly consolidated adjusted property ebitda increased 26.5 pct to $1.21 billion, with margin increasing 240 basis points to 38.5 pct

* Sands macao generated revenue of $161 million and adjusted property ebitda of $39 million in q2

* Las Vegas Sands Corp - total net revenues for sands china ltd. (scl) increased 23.0% to $1.82 billion in q2 of 2017, compared to $1.48 billion in q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.