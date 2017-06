April 28 Lasertec Corp:

* Says its wholly owned unit Lasertec Taiwan Inc, will set up a wholly owned sub-unit, Lasertec China Co Ltd., on June 1

* Says Lasertec China will be engaged in the delivery, processing, maintenance and support of products in Shanghai, China

* Says Lasertec China will be capitalized at $999,000

