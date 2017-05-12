May 12 Lassonde Industries Inc

* LASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES ITS Q1 2017 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.87

* Q1 SALES C$370.7 MILLION VERSUS C$386.5 MILLION

* LASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC - REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ITS ABILITY TO SLIGHTLY INCREASE ITS CONSOLIDATED SALES IN 2017 COMPARED TO THOSE OF 2016

* FOR Q1 OF 2017, COMPANY SAW A SLIGHT SLOWDOWN IN INDUSTRY SALES IN U.S. FRUIT JUICE AND DRINK MARKET

* EXPECTS U.S. FRUIT JUICE AND DRINK MARKET TO BE "RELATIVELY STABLE" THROUGH 2017

* DOES NOT SEE ANY SIGNS OF SALES DECREASE IN CANADIAN MARKET REVERSING IN NEXT THREE QUARTERS OF 2017