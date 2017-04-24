Sri Lankan shares hit 3-wk high as blue chips gain
COLOMBO, June 15 Sri Lankan shares rose on Thursday to hit a near three-week closing high as heavyweights John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc gained.
April 24 Lastminute.Com NV
* Subject to approval by AGM on April 28 of a new share buyback program of a maximum of 10 pct of the current share capital, lastminute.com will start the new share buyback on May 3
* Share buyback will end on April 26, 2019 at the latest and the maximum buyback volume amounts to 18 million euros ($19.54 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9210 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices continued to fall and investors remained concerned about U.S. economic growth despite a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Fast-growing audio books company Storytel will expand into several new markets in the coming years while steering clear of English-speaking countries where rival Audible dominates, the Swedish company's chief executive said.