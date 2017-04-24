April 24 Lastminute.Com NV

* Subject to approval by AGM on April 28 of a new share buyback program of a maximum of 10 pct of the current share capital, lastminute.com will start the new share buyback on May 3

Share buyback will end on April 26, 2019 at the latest and the maximum buyback volume amounts to 18 million euros ($19.54 million)