April 13 Latam Autos Ltd:

* Operations in Peru are expected to be maintained at cash flow breakeven in 2017

* Expenditure in Argentina and Panama will be reduced to minimal levels with closure of local offices in 2017

* Argentina and panama domains and organic revenues are expected to be maintained to provide future optionality in 2017

* Senior management remuneration will also be reduced by 25%