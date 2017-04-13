Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
April 13 Latam Autos Ltd:
* Operations in Peru are expected to be maintained at cash flow breakeven in 2017
* Expenditure in Argentina and Panama will be reduced to minimal levels with closure of local offices in 2017
* Argentina and panama domains and organic revenues are expected to be maintained to provide future optionality in 2017
* Senior management remuneration will also be reduced by 25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
