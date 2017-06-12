June 12 Lattice Semiconductor Corp

* Lattice semiconductor-Co, Canyon Bridge Acquisition Co & Canyon Bridge Merger sub entered into amendment to agreement & plan of merger, dated Nov. 3, 2016

* Lattice semiconductor -pursuant amendment parties agreed to withdraw and re-file their joint voluntary notice to committee on foreign investment in U.S.

* Lattice Semiconductor - co, canyon bridge​ to extend date after which merger agreement may be terminated if merger has not become effective to sept. 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: