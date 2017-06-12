June 12 Lattice Semiconductor Corp
* Lattice semiconductor-Co, Canyon Bridge Acquisition Co &
Canyon Bridge Merger sub entered into amendment to agreement &
plan of merger, dated Nov. 3, 2016
* Lattice semiconductor -pursuant amendment parties agreed
to withdraw and re-file their joint voluntary notice to
committee on foreign investment in U.S.
* Lattice Semiconductor - co, canyon bridge to extend date
after which merger agreement may be terminated if merger has not
become effective to sept. 30, 2017
