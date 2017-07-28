FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lattice Semiconductor Corp and Invecas enters into an agreement
July 28, 2017 / 10:28 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Lattice Semiconductor Corp and Invecas enters into an agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp

* Lattice Semiconductor says on July 27, 2017, co and Invecas entered an agreement - SEC filing

* Under agreement co will transfer its Hyderabad, India Unit & certain assets to Invecas for purchase price of $5 million, plus or minus cash

* Co is also implementing a limited workforce reduction, which is expected to impact about 30 additional employees worldwide

* Says is also implementing an initiative to reduce its infrastructure costs

* Estimates it will incur aggregate one-time charges of about $8 million to $19 million over next 6 to 9 months from workforce reduction

* Says company expects cash cost of restructuring charges will be approximately $2 million to $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

