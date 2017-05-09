BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Lattice Semiconductor Corp:
* Lattice semiconductor reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.06
* Q1 revenue $104.6 million versus $96.5 million
* Lattice Semiconductor Corp says as result of acquisition announcement with canyon bridge, co will not hold a quarterly conference call and webcast
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016