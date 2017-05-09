May 9 Lattice Semiconductor Corp:

* Lattice semiconductor reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue $104.6 million versus $96.5 million

* Lattice Semiconductor Corp says as result of acquisition announcement with canyon bridge, co will not hold a quarterly conference call and webcast