April 17 Laureate Education Inc:

* Laureate Education announces proposed offering of up to $800 million of senior notes

* Laureate Education Inc says it intends to offer up to $800 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025

* Laureate Education - to use net proceeds from offering of notes to repay, redeem or repurchase certain of its outstanding 9.250% senior notes due 2019