March 28 Laureate Education Inc:

* Laureate Education Inc - qtrly revenue increased 2% to $1,176 million; up 8% on an organic constant currency basis

* Laureate Education Inc - diluted earnings per share were $0.27 per share for q4 of 2016

* Sees total enrollments of 1,064,000 to 1,080,000 in 2017 representing 2.0-3.5% growth as compared to December 31, 2016

* Laureate Education Inc sees FY revenues of $4,287 million to $4,348 million

* Laureate Education Inc sees FY adjusted EBITDA of $789 million to $804 million

* Laureate education inc sees FY capex spending at 7% to 8% of revenues

* Laureate Education- currency translation based on current rates, expected to cause a 1% reduction y-o-y in 2017 for adjusted EBITDA

* Laureate Education -reported EPS in 2017 to be affected by $290-$300 million charge to EPS related to accounting for non-cash beneficial redemption Source text (bit.ly/2o87HIQ) Further company coverage: