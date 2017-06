June 15 Laurentian Bank Of Canada:

* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)

* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)

* Laurentian Bank Of Canada says announced today an offering of $350 million principal amount of 4.25pct notes due June 22, 2027

* Laurentian Bank Of Canada - notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.25pct per annum until June 22, 2022

* Laurentian Bank Of Canada - issuance of notes is expected to close on June 22, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: