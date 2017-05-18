BRIEF-Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018
* Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 Laurentian Bank Of Canada
* Laurentian Bank of Canada announces C$201 million bought deal offering of subscription receipts and C$25 million concurrent private placement of subscription receipts
* Laurentian Bank of Canada - underwriters have agreed to buy 3.9 million subscription receipts at a price of $51.70 per subscription receipt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.
* Deal would create biggest U.S. natural gas producer (New throughout, adds analyst comment and fact that deal would create the biggest U.S. natural gas producer)