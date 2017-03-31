March 31 LAURITZ.COM GROUP A/S

* REG-LAURITZ.COM ENTERS INTO A FIVE YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT FOR THE AUCTION HOUSES IN SØBORG AND IN HØRSHOLM IN DENMARK.

* NEW PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENTS WILL HAVE A POSITIVE EFFECT ON EBITDA IN 2017 OF APPROX. DKK 18M. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)