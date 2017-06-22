UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 22 LAVIPHARM SA:
* SAYS ANTONIS VOGIATZIS, GENERAL COMMERCIAL DIRECTOR, IS NOW ACTING AS GENERAL MANAGER OF THE GROUP Source text: bit.ly/2sUDxL5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 23 Anthem Inc, the largest U.S. health insurance company, has agreed to settle litigation over hacking in 2015 that compromised about 79 million people's personal information for $115 million, which lawyers said would be the largest settlement ever for a data breach.