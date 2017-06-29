June 29 Nikkei:

* Lawson Inc could report just over 16 billion yen in group operating profit for the first quarter ended in May, down 7% on the year - Nikkei

* Lawson expected to maintain FY guidance of 7% increase in gross operating revenue to 675 billion yen, as well as 7% drop in operating profit to 68.5 billion yen - Nikkei

* Lawson Inc apparently earned nearly 160 billion yen in gross operating revenue for first quarter ended in May - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2u2ZW6Y) Further company coverage: