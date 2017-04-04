April 4 Lawson Products Inc

* On March 30 Co entered into an eighth amendment to loan and security agreement with PrivateBank and Trust Company

* Amendment eliminates previously required quarterly minimum tangible net worth covenant of $45.0 million - SEC filing

* Amendment also eliminates change of control provision that, among other items, would have created a default under loan agreement Source text (bit.ly/2n7IGh0) Further company coverage: