* Layne Christensen announces new energy infrastructure
business and high-capacity water pipeline in the delaware basin
* Layne Christensen Co - capital investment for system is
approximately $18 million.
* Layne Christensen Co - water sales are expected to
commence during Layne's fiscal Q3.
* Layne Christensen - once operational, financial returns
from water infrastructure system are anticipated to be
immediately accretive to cash flow and earnings.
