BRIEF-Main Street says made a new portfolio investment in Meisler Rental Group
* Main Street capital corp says it recently made a new portfolio investment in meisler rental group llc
March 20 Layne Christensen Co
* Layne Christensen provides preliminary fiscal 2017 fourth quarter results
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $127 million to $131 million
* Layne Christensen Co - Expects to report fiscal 2017 Q4 net loss from continuing operations before income taxes of between $33 million and $35 million
* Layne Christensen Co says expects to report adjusted EBITDA for its fiscal 2017 Q4 of between negative $7 million and negative $9 million
* Layne Christensen Co - Management continues to expect that heavy civil transaction will close in approximately 50 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Main Street capital corp says it recently made a new portfolio investment in meisler rental group llc
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Fast-growing audio books company Storytel will expand into several new markets in the coming years while steering clear of English-speaking countries where rival Audible dominates, the Swedish company's chief executive said.
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals announces appointment of Nitya Ray, Ph.D. as executive vice-president, head of product development, manufacturing and supply chain and other key hires in its product development and manufacturing teams