8 hours ago
BRIEF-Lazard reports senior-level appointments
July 26, 2017 / 8:44 PM / 8 hours ago

BRIEF-Lazard reports senior-level appointments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Lazard Ltd:

* Lazard announces senior-level appointments

* Lazard ltd says effective october 1, 2017, evan russo, will become chief financial officer of lazard

* Lazard ltd - effective october 1, 2017, matthieu bucaille, cfo of Lazard since 2011, will become chief executive officer of Lazard International

* Matthieu Bucaille, will chief executive officer of compagnie financière lazard frères and lazard frères banque in Paris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

