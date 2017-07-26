BRIEF-Lazard reports senior-level appointments

July 26 (Reuters) - Lazard Ltd:

* Lazard announces senior-level appointments

* Lazard ltd says effective october 1, 2017, evan russo, will become chief financial officer of lazard

* Lazard ltd - effective october 1, 2017, matthieu bucaille, cfo of Lazard since 2011, will become chief executive officer of Lazard International

* Matthieu Bucaille, will chief executive officer of compagnie financière lazard frères and lazard frères banque in Paris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: