May 22 LCI Industries:

* LCI Industries acquires marine and RV seating business of Lexington, Llc

* LCI Industries - co's unit acquired business and certain assets of Lexington, Llc for purchase price of $40.0 million

* LCI Industries - expect acquisition of Lexington, Llc's business and certain assets to be immediately accretive to LCI's earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: