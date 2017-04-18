BRIEF-Rothschild & CO FY overall revenue increased by 11%
* NET INCOME - GROUP SHARE EXCLUDING EXCEPTIONALS OF €193 MILLION, UP 43% (2015/2016: €135 MILLION)
April 18 LCNB Corp-
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.32
* LCNB Corp qtrly net interest income $9.99 million versus $9.77 million Source text: (bit.ly/2oJbnjE) Further company coverage:
* NET INCOME - GROUP SHARE EXCLUDING EXCEPTIONALS OF €193 MILLION, UP 43% (2015/2016: €135 MILLION)
* Says changes would be very disruptive, company back in profit
JOHANNESBURG, June 14 South Africa's rand gained on Wednesday as the dollar fell after the United States reported weaker-than-expected inflation and retail sales data. Stocks ended lower as mobile phone operator MTN slid to a four-month low.