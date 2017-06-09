June 9 Le Chateau Inc

* Le Chateau reports first quarter results

* Q1 same store sales fell 1.5 percent

* Q1 loss per share C$0.43

* Q1 sales fell 8.6 percent to C$44.4 million

* Le Chateau - for first five weeks ended june 3, 2017, total retail sales decreased 8.5 pct

* Le Chateau - renewed its asset based revolving credit facility for a three-year term ending on june 9, 2020 with a limit of $70.0 million

* Le Chateau - for first five weeks ended june 3, 2017, comparable store sales decreased 2.9 pct

* Le Chateau - entered into a three-year $15.0 million term loan with a subordinate lender

* Le Chateau - proceeds of term loan will be used to reduce amount outstanding under revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: