March 13 Le Saunda Holdings Ltd:

* Q4 of FY 2016/17, group's self-owned retail business recorded a total sales decline of 17.2 pct and a same store sales decline of 15.3 pct

* For Q4 of financial year 2016/17, group's e-commerce business recorded a total sales decline of 41.3 pct

* Board expects that consolidated profit of group for financial year 2016/17 may decrease by approximately 35 - 40 pct