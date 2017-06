June 23 LE TANNEUR ET CIE SA:

* ANNOUNCES THAT HAVE ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO RECAPITALIZE AND GROW LE TANNEUR FOR AN AMOUNT OF AT LEAST EUR 13.3 MILLION

* ENTERS NEGOTIATIONS WITH QATAR LUXURY GROUP - FASHION S.P.C. ITS MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER, AND TOLOMEI PARTICIPATIONS

* PROPOSED SIMPLIFIED TENDER OFFER AT A PRICE OF 2.5 EUROS PER SHARE

* QLG HOLDS 85.6% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL AND 92.0% OF THE VOTING RIGHTS OF LE TANNEUR

* AS A RESULT OF THE RECAPITALIZATION AND GROWTH PLAN, TOLOMEI WOULD BECOME THE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF LE TANNEUR