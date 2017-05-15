May 15Lead Eastern Investment Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a cultural media JV with partners

* The JV will be capitalized at 5 million yuan and engaged in film production and performance management business

* The company will hold 51 percent stake in it with investment of 2.55 million yuan

