UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15Lead Eastern Investment Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a cultural media JV with partners
* The JV will be capitalized at 5 million yuan and engaged in film production and performance management business
* The company will hold 51 percent stake in it with investment of 2.55 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Vz0eG3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources