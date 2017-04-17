April 17 Lead Eastern Investment Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to increase by about 30 percent, or to be about 15 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (11.6 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of main business is the main reason for the forecast

