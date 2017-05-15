BRIEF-Moody's downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings of 12 Australian banks
* Moody's - Downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and counterparty risk assessments of 12 Australian banks and affiliates
May 15 LeadFX Inc
* LeadFX reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* LeadFX - no guarantee that co will be able to refinance bridging facility and notes, secure sufficient financing to fund commitments to its lenders
* LeadFX Inc - as at March 31, 2017, company has a working capital deficit of $21.2 million
* LeadFX - if co unable to obtain sufficient funds or repay debts, it would affect its ability to continue as a going concern
* LeadFX Inc - neither Paroo station, chief properties nor north 67 properties are operational or generating revenue
* LeadFX Inc - material uncertainties "create significant doubt" as to company's ability to continue as a going concern Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
SINGAPORE, June 19 Asian stocks rose on Monday, shaking off Wall Street's subdued performance on Friday, and sterling was steady after a van rammed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, killing at least one person, as markets braced for the start of Brexit talks.