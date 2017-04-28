BRIEF-Alliance One International reports Q4 loss per share $0.03
* Alliance One International reports fiscal year 2017 and fourth quarter results
April 28 Leading Edge Materials Corp-
* Leading Edge announces c$2 million non-brokered private placement with strategic european investors
* Leading Edge Materials Corp - proposed private placement offering of up to 3.6 million unit of company, at a price of c$0.55 per unit
* Leading Edge Materials Corp - intends to use net proceeds from offering to continue to advance woxna graphite production facility
* Leading Edge Materials Corp - proceeds from offering will allow an accelerated work program during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alliance One International reports fiscal year 2017 and fourth quarter results
* Monroe Capital Corporation completes public offering of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces shareholders and board of directors approve reverse stock split