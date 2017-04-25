BRIEF-Southern Publishing and Media says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
April 25 Euronext:
* Following conversion of non listed convertible bonds Leadmedia Group SA issues 505,361 new ordinary shares which, will be listed on Alternext Paris market as of April 27, 2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
SYDNEY, June 16 Australia's consumer watchdog has filed a lawsuit against Thermomix-maker Vorwerk Electorwerk's local arm, alleging the company failed to report injuries caused by a faulty product.
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment