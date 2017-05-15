UPDATE 2-Malaysia's Maxis to raise around $384 mln in share sale
* Proceeds to fund debt payment, potential new wireless spectrum
May 15 Leadtrend Technology Corp :
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Co will use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$0.5 per share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/r6UHnG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Proceeds to fund debt payment, potential new wireless spectrum
BANGKOK, June 19 Thailand aims to buy software to strengthen the military government's ability to track online networks and monitor online activity while planning a cyber law that will expand powers to pry into private communications.
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate