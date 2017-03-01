BRIEF-Medequities Realty Trust to acquire skilled nursing facility from Prospect Medical Holdings
* Medequities Realty Trust to acquire Skilled Nursing Facility from Prospect Medical Holdings for $10 million and initiates new relationship
March 1 Leagold Mining Corp:
* Leagold announces pricing of subscription receipt offering
* Leagold mining corp says 63.6 million subscription receipts will be sold at a price of c$2.75 per subscription receipt
* Net proceeds of offering will be used to fund portion of purchase price to acquire los filos gold mine from goldcorp inc
WASHINGTON, June 15 The head of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau accused congressional critics of relying on "misstatements" to criticize his agency, which was set up under former President Barack Obama to pursue bad behavior by financial institutions.
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares