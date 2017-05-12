BRIEF-Esterline awarded contract by Airbus Helicopters
* Esterline awarded contract by airbus helicopters to supply avionics systems for German Armed Forces' CH-53GS/GE retrofit program
May 12 Leap Therapeutics Inc:
* Leap Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Leap Therapeutics Inc - net loss was $9.4 million for Q1 of 2017, compared to $5.1 million for same period in 2016
* Leap Therapeutics Inc - cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $23.8 million at March 31, 2017
* Leap Therapeutics Inc qtrly net loss per share $1.39
* Leap Therapeutics Inc - research and development expenses were $6.4 million for Q1 2017, compared to $4.1 million for same period in 2016
* Philip Morris International Inc - plans to invest approximately USD 320 million in a new high-tech facility in Dresden, Germany, to produce Heets
* Eros International Plc - has announced two Indo-Turkish co-productions with Pana Film