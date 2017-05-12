May 12 Leap Therapeutics Inc:

* Leap Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Leap Therapeutics Inc - net loss was $9.4 million for Q1 of 2017, compared to $5.1 million for same period in 2016

* Leap Therapeutics Inc - cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $23.8 million at March 31, 2017

* Leap Therapeutics Inc qtrly net loss per share $1.39

* Leap Therapeutics Inc - research and development expenses were $6.4 million for Q1 2017, compared to $4.1 million for same period in 2016