20 hours ago
BRIEF-Lear sees FY 2017 sales about $20 billion
#Auto Manufacturing
July 26, 2017 / 11:23 AM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Lear sees FY 2017 sales about $20 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Lear Corp:

* Lear reports record second quarter 2017 sales and earnings and increases full year financial outlook

* Q2 sales $5.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.9 billion

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $4.39

* Q2 earnings per share $4.49

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $20 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $4.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lear corp says lear is increasing its full year 2017 financial outlook for sales, earnings and free cash flow

* Lear Corp sees full year 2017 core operating earnings are expected to be about $1.65 billion

* Lear Corp sees full year 2017 capital spending is expected to be $560 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $16.14, revenue view $19.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lear Corp sees full year 2017 adjusted net income is expected to be approximately $1.1 billion.

* Lear Corp sees full year 2017 free cash flow is forecast to be approximately $1.1 billion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

