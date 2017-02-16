Feb 16 Leasinvest Real Estate Cva:
* Increase of gross dividend from 4.70 euros to 4.90 euros
(+ 4.26 pct)
* FY occupancy rate of the real estate portfolio at 96.8 pct
* FY higher rental income from 50.5 million euros to 56.6
million euros ($60.06 million) (+12 pct percent)
* Increase of EPRA Earnings to 27.9 million euros
* Increase of the net result from 30.6 million euros to 31.1
million euros
* Outlook for 2016 confirmed
* Expects for 2017 EPRA earnings in line with the previous
years
* Foresees to maintain the dividend over 2017 at the same
level
* Fair value of direct real estate portfolio decreased and
amounts to 859.9 million euros end 2016 versus 869.4 million
euros end Dec. 2015
* Net result over the financial year amounts to 31.1 million
euros compared to 30.6 million euros end 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9424 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)