Feb 16 Leasinvest Real Estate Cva:

* Increase of gross dividend from 4.70 euros to 4.90 euros (+ 4.26 pct)

* FY occupancy rate of the real estate portfolio at 96.8 pct

* FY higher rental income from 50.5 million euros to 56.6 million euros ($60.06 million) (+12 pct percent)

* Increase of EPRA Earnings to 27.9 million euros

* Increase of the net result from 30.6 million euros to 31.1 million euros

* Outlook for 2016 confirmed

* Expects for 2017 EPRA earnings in line with the previous years

* Foresees to maintain the dividend over 2017 at the same level

* Fair value of direct real estate portfolio decreased and amounts to 859.9 million euros end 2016 versus 869.4 million euros end Dec. 2015

* Fair value of direct real estate portfolio decreased and amounts to 859.9 million euros end 2016 versus 869.4 million euros end Dec. 2015

* Net result over the financial year amounts to 31.1 million euros compared to 30.6 million euros end 2015