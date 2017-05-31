BRIEF-Regeneron details royalty agreement with Novartis for canakinumab
* Regeneron details royalty agreement with novartis for canakinumab (acz885)
May 31 Leclanche Sa
* Leclanché's swiss headquarters fully operational following fire on 22 may
* Corporate headquarters at Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, is fully operational following fire that took place there on 22nd may
* 60 employees at Yverdon-les-Bains are back to work on site as normal and battery production has restarted
* Property has been fully decontaminated and cleaned by a specialist team
* Further refurbishment needs to be done in company's offices and this will be completed within next two months
* Refurbishment work will not affect Leclanché's day-to-day operations
* Fire did not reach Leclanché's adjoining production building which was only affected by fume emissions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UBS China IB head Jiang Guorong leaving to join Citi in Sept
ZURICH, June 22 Luxembourg watchdogs have fined the local arm of Swiss private bank Edmond de Rothschild for its handling of funds linked to scandal-hit Malaysian investment fund 1MDB, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.