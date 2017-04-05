FOREX-Dollar bounces back from 7-month lows after strong Fed statement
* FOMC statement shows Fed looking to continue tightening policy
April 5 Leclanche SA:
* Said on Tuesday increased revenue by 56% in full year 2016 financial results and achieves key growth plan milestones
* Said consolidated revenues for FY 2016 were 28.5 million Swiss francs ($28.44 million), up by 56% year-on-year
* EBITDA loss for the year amounts to 27.5 million francs compared with the loss of 26.0 million francs in 2015
* Excl all one-off, exceptional and non-recurring items the loss was 18.6 million francs, representing a 54% improvement compared to 2015 in terms of net sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0021 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 14 Jonathan Yalmokas has resigned as Bank of America Corp's head of prime brokerage in the Americas to lead an equity financing business at Royal Bank of Canada, a person familiar with the move said on Wednesday.
