MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
July 5 Leclanche Sa
* Golden Partner and its affiliates have subscribed to an additional CHF 3.5 million in shares in company
* Leclanche SA - has received confirmation from ace that they do not intend to enforce their security rights pursuant to convertible loan agreement
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing