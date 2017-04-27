April 27 Lectra SA:

* Q1 net income EUR ‍​6.5 million versus EUR 5.1 million ($5.6 million) year ago

* Q1 revenue EUR 69.5‍​ million versus EUR 62.2 million year ago

* Proposes dividend of EUR 0.35 per share in respect of FY 2016

* Targets 6 percent to 12 percent revenue growth for 2017, and 7 percent to 15 percent growth in income from operations before non-recurring items, like-for-like

* Remains confident in its growth prospects for the medium term