BRIEF-Target Capital appoints Rick Skauge interim president
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
May 10 LEG Immobilien AG
* Says Q1 FFO I 75.2 million eur
* Rent per square metre on a like-for-like basis (excluding new letting) amounted to eur 5.40 as of 31 March
* Reported basic EPRA NAV of eur 4,223.5 million as at 31 march
* Confirms its outlook for financial years 2017 and 2018
* Says is engaged in concrete talks regarding the acquisition of several portfolios in its core regions
* Says if these acquisitions are successfully concluded, a positive effect on earnings per share is to be expected Source text: bit.ly/2q1bKGR Further company coverage:
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017