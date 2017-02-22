BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Legacy Reserves Lp
* Legacy Reserves Lp announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Legacy Reserves Lp - annual production of 43,803 boe/d up 14% from 38,523 boe/d in 2015
* Sees 2017 total production 15,369 - 15,760 mboe
* Sees 2017 average daily production 42,107 - 43,178 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V