March 8 Legal & General Group Plc
* Fy pretax profit rose 17 percent to 1.6 billion stg
* Eps 1 up 19% to 22.2p, profit before tax 2 up 17% to
£1.6bn
* Net release from operations (net cash) 4 up 12% to £1,411m
(2015: £1,256m)
* Adjusted operating profit 5 up 11% to £1,628m (2015:
£1,463m)
* Profit after tax up 16% to £1,265m (2015: £1,094m)
* Earnings per share up 17% to 21.22p (2015: 18.16p)
* Full year dividend up 7% to 14.35p per share (2015:
13.40p)
* Adjusted return on equity 6 19.6% (2015: 17.7%)
* Solvency ii coverage ratio of 171% (2015: 176%),
shareholder basis 7
* Lgr new business of £8.5bn (2015: £2.9bn)
* Lgr annuity assets up 25% at £54.4bn (2015: £43.4bn)
* Lgim aum up 20% at £894.2bn (2015: £746.1bn)
* Our core markets are growing, our market share is
increasing, our balance sheet is strong
* Currently quoting on c.£13bn of buy-in and buy-out deals
in uk
* Lifetime mortgage market is expected to grow to £2.8bn in
2017 and we anticipate writing c.£0.8bn of new business in year
* Lgim total net flows (£bn) 31.2
