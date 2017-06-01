BRIEF-Arista says Administrative Law Judge Endorses co's Redesign in ITC Initial Determination
* International Trade Commission issued an Initial Determination in ITC enforcement proceeding brought by Cisco Systems against Arista
June 1 Legend Gold Corp
* Legend announces property update, share consolidation, financing, and restructuring of debt
* Legend Gold Corp - says consolidate all of co's issued, outstanding common shares on basis of 10 pre-consolidation shares for 1 post-consolidated share
* Legend gold corp - to raise new capital through non-brokered private placement of 2 million units at post-consolidated price of $0.20 per unit
* Legend Gold Corp - management will continue to evaluate business combinations with similar companies working in africa
* Legend gold corp - legend will also continue to evaluate new property acquisitions in mali and neighbouring countries in west africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* International Trade Commission issued an Initial Determination in ITC enforcement proceeding brought by Cisco Systems against Arista
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 Argentine stocks tumbled and the country’s peso currency fell to a record low on Wednesday, a day after index provider MSCI surprised investors by not promoting the country to its emerging markets index.