June 1 Legend Gold Corp

* Legend announces property update, share consolidation, financing, and restructuring of debt

* Legend Gold Corp - says consolidate all of co's issued, outstanding common shares on basis of 10 pre-consolidation shares for 1 post-consolidated share

* Legend gold corp - to raise new capital through non-brokered private placement of 2 million units at post-consolidated price of $0.20 per unit

* Legend Gold Corp - management will continue to evaluate business combinations with similar companies working in africa

* Legend gold corp - legend will also continue to evaluate new property acquisitions in mali and neighbouring countries in west africa