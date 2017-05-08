BRIEF-Smith Micro appoints Tim Huffmyer as new CFO
* Smith Micro appoints Tim Huffmyer as new chief financial officer
May 8 Legend Holdings Corp
* Company and Levima Advanced Materials entered into continuing financial assistance framework agreement
* Co agreed to grant financial assistance to Levima Advanced Materials not exceeding RMB5,200 million
* Financial assistance framework agreement is for term of 36 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees IPO of 30.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC filing
* Karen Singer says believes the reconstituted Sito Mobile Ltd board appear "not to be acting in the best interests of the company's stockholders"