BRIEF-Beijing Highlander Digital Technology says dividend payment date on June 21
March 29 Legend Holdings Corp:
* FY combined revenue of company and its subsidiaries (including continuing operations and discontinued operations) was RMB307 billion, representing a decrease of 1%
* FY net profit attributable to equity holders of company was RMB4,859 million, representing an increase of 4%
* Board recommended payment of a final dividend of RMB0.242 per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
