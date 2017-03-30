BRIEF-Atos wins contract with GENCI
* CONTRACT AIMS TO DELIVER ONE OF MOST POWERFUL SUPERCOMPUTERS IN WORLD, PLANNED FOR END OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 30 Legend Holdings Corp-
* Company subscribed for trust scheme issued by China Railway Trust Co., Ltd. with its internal resources
* Company subscribed for wealth management product issued by China Everbright Bank Co., Ltd
* Subscription amount of rmb3 billion Source text (bit.ly/2nPcwpI) Further company coverage:
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's Vodacom Group said on Thursday it has appointed non-executive director Jabu Moleketi to succeed Peter Moyo as the mobile phone network operator's next chairman.