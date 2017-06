May 5 Legend Holdings Corp:

* CAS Holdings' strategic investment in Levima Advanced Materials, Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of company

* Cas Holdings will make additional capital injection of RMB426.9 million in cash to Levima Advanced Materials

* Cas,Levima, Levima advanced materials,other shareholders of Levima advanced materials entered into equity transfer,capital increase agreement

* Upon completion, Levima group's shareholding in Levima advanced materials will decrease from 88.19pct to 60.44pct

* Cas Holdings agreed to acquire from Levima RMB129.6 million in registered capital of Levima advanced materials for RMB425.6 million

* Registered capital of Levima advanced materials will increase to RMB880 million &CAS Holdings' shareholding in Levima will become 29.50pct